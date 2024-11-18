Netflix Announces Avicii — I’m Tim Documentary and Final Concert Film

Netflix has unveiled the release date for Avicii — I’m Tim, a deeply personal documentary exploring the life of the iconic DJ and music producer Tim Bergling, known globally as Avicii. Premiering December 31, the film offers an intimate look at Avicii’s life, narrated by the artist himself and featuring exclusive interviews and home videos.

Alongside the documentary, Netflix will debut a concert film capturing Avicii’s final performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza, a bittersweet tribute to his enduring legacy.

The documentary promises a heartfelt exploration of Avicii’s journey, from his childhood in Stockholm to his meteoric rise and untimely passing in 2018. According to Netflix’s synopsis, the film reveals “the boy behind Avicii,” offering a candid look at his personal struggles, creative process, and the profound impact he left on music and fans worldwide.

The release coincides with ongoing celebrations of Avicii’s groundbreaking album True, which turned 10 last year. Fans were treated to unreleased footage from the “True Tour” and behind-the-scenes clips of tracks like “Addicted to You.” These tributes showcased Avicii’s genius, allowing fans to relive the innovative spirit of his music.

Don’t miss Avicii — I’m Tim and his final concert film when they hit Netflix on December 31, honoring one of the most beloved figures in electronic music.