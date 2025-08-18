2025 MTV VMAs: Performers, Awards & Surprises

The countdown to one of music’s biggest nights has officially begun. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are set to take over the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7. With a star-studded lineup, groundbreaking performances, and new honors, this year’s VMAs promise to be a night to remember.

Sabrina Carpenter Leads With Nominations and Performance

After making her debut at the VMAs just last year, Sabrina Carpenter is back in the spotlight. In 2024, she won Song of the Year for her hit “Espresso.” Now, she returns with eight nominations, including Video of the Year for her track “Manchild.” Carpenter will also perform at the show, ahead of her much-anticipated new album Man’s Best Friend, dropping on August 29. Her continued rise cements her status as one of pop’s most dynamic voices.

Star-Packed Lineup with Debut Performances

The first slate of performers features an eclectic mix of global superstars and rising artists. J Balvin will take the stage with Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez for his new single “Zun Zun,” before joining DJ Snake for the live debut of “Noventa.” This marks DJ Snake’s first-ever VMA performance.

Alex Warren and Sombr will both make their VMAs debut, with each nominated for Best New Artist. Warren is also up for Song of the Year and Best Pop for “Ordinary,” while Sombr has a Best Alternative nod for “Back to Friends.” Adding to the excitement, hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and Latin superstar Ricky Martin will also hit the stage.

Honoring Icons: Ricky Martin & Busta Rhymes

Beyond the performances, the 2025 VMAs will spotlight two music icons. Ricky Martin will receive the first-ever Latin Icon Award, a fitting honor 26 years after his historic 1999 win for “Livin’ la Vida Loca.” Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes will be celebrated with the inaugural MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, recognizing his decades of innovation in hip-hop.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the show promises a blend of nostalgia, fresh talent, and history-making moments. From groundbreaking collaborations to landmark tributes, the 2025 MTV VMAs are shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable nights in music this year.