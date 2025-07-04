DJ Snake & J Balvin Drop ‘Noventa’: A Retro-Futuristic Club Anthem Inspired by the ’90s

Global hitmakers DJ Snake and J Balvin are back together for another explosive collaboration — this time with “Noventa,” a retro-fueled club anthem that blends Latin rhythm with ’90s nostalgia and futuristic energy. It marks the duo’s highly anticipated follow-up to their 2019 smash “Loco Contigo.”

The word Noventa means “ninety” in Spanish, a direct nod to the track’s biggest influence: the golden era of ’90s pop culture. DJ Snake revives the spirit of retro house and mixes it with Balvin’s signature Latin charisma, delivering a high-octane production packed with pulsing beats, vibrant synths, and an undeniable groove.

The track is part of DJ Snake’s forthcoming album “Nomad,” which promises to push the boundaries of global dance music. With “Noventa,” he sets the tone — nostalgic but bold, playful yet cutting-edge.

- Advertisement -

Complementing the sound is the visually striking music video, shot in New York City. Styled in vivid colors, VHS textures, and street dance visuals, the video channels the MTV era of the ’90s while remaining stylishly contemporary. Directed with kinetic energy and pop-culture flair, it fully encapsulates the vibe of “Noventa.”

DJ Snake and J Balvin’s chemistry shines once again, proving their cross-genre, cross-cultural appeal. Whether you’re on a beach, in a club, or just craving some retro flavor, “Noventa” is made to move you.

Watch the official video on YouTube and stream the single now on all major platforms. The ’90s are back — with a Latin twist.