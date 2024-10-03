MJ Lenderman Postpones Tour Due to Hurricane Helene Devastation in Western North Carolina

Singer-songwriter MJ Lenderman has postponed the first three dates of his Manning Fireworks tour due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The storm has left devastating destruction in its wake, flooding communities and displacing thousands of residents, including Lenderman’s band members and their families.

Originally set to begin with shows in Atlanta and Nashville, the tour will now kick off in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 6. In an Instagram post, Lenderman explained the difficult decision, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in his hometown of Asheville. Flooding, road destruction, and extensive power outages have wreaked havoc across the region, with many homes and businesses severely damaged.

The singer has also encouraged fans to donate to trusted disaster relief efforts, sharing links to mutual aid organizations actively helping those affected. Local hubs, like Marshall Mutual Aid, are working to provide essential supplies to residents in hard-hit areas.

Despite the initial postponement, the rest of Lenderman’s tour remains on track. His extensive Manning Fireworks tour will run through April of next year, with special guests including Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Wild Pink, and Nap Eyes opening select shows. Stay tuned for rescheduled dates for Atlanta and Nashville.

Fans can follow MJ Lenderman on social media for updates on his tour and ways to support Western North Carolina’s recovery.