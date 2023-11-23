Miley Cyrus Stuns with Live Debut of ‘Flowers’ and Unveils Emotional New Song

Miley Cyrus has finally treated fans to a live performance of her chart-topping hit “Flowers“, marking its debut almost a year after it claimed the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The 30-year-old songstress chose the intimate setting of Los Angeles’ iconic Chateau Marmont hotel for an exclusive and invite-only performance on Tuesday night.

Dressed in a fitted black gown, Cyrus took the stage and engaged with the audience, providing humorous ad-libs to the track. She playfully remarked, “Match the roses that you left… now they’re dead!” and pondered, “Then remembered I… I don’t know how you guys can sing along while recording!” The performance showcased not only her vocal prowess but also her connection with the crowd.

Miley Cyrus delivers first ever live performance of her Grammy-nominated smash hit “Flowers” at an invite-only event held at the Chateau Marmont. https://t.co/0KGPsAwUsd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2023

Adding to the surprise of the night, Cyrus introduced a brand-new song during the set. While the track remains untitled, she passionately sang, “Don’t know if it’s ever gonna stop/ I wouldn’t mind if it don’t/ Don’t leave me high/ Don’t let me down/ ‘Cause I want you more“. The unreleased song offered a glimpse into the artist’s evolving musical journey, leaving fans eager for its official release.

Miley Cyrus performs a new song at a private event in Los Angeles. https://t.co/OyRzqj7q5s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2023

Interestingly, the live debut of “Flowers” came as a surprise to many, considering its prior success on the charts. Cyrus had previously shared in May that touring is not on her current agenda. In an interview with British Vogue, she expressed her sentiments about stadium and arena performances, describing them as “isolating” and “not natural.” Cyrus emphasized her desire to prioritize personal fulfillment over external expectations, indicating a deliberate choice to chart her own course in the music industry.