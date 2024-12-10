Miley Cyrus’ New Song “Beautiful That Way” Nominated for a Golden Globe

Miley Cyrus’ “Beautiful That Way” Earns Golden Globe Nomination

Miley Cyrus has officially released her new single “Beautiful That Way,” which was written for Gia Coppola’s upcoming film The Last Showgirl. The heartfelt track, a collaboration with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt, has already made waves by earning a nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

“Beautiful That Way” was co-written by Cyrus, Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li, and producer Andrew Wyatt. Wyatt, known for his work with various top artists, also produced and arranged the track.

“Andrew Wyatt is a longtime friend and musical genius,” said Cyrus in a statement. “I trusted his instincts for the film, as he has devoted himself to finding the sound that supports this project. Lykke Li is a fabulous songwriter and had a great concept which made it simple to come in & make it me.”

The song captures the emotional depth of the film’s narrative, while also reflecting Cyrus’ own personal resonance with the story.

Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl stars Pamela Anderson as a veteran performer grappling with life after her long-running show abruptly ends. The movie hits U.S. theaters on December 13.

Cyrus shared her admiration for Anderson and how her personal connection inspired the song. “Pamela is deeply embedded into my earliest memories with my mother. We both worshipped Pam and still do,” she said. “I thought a lot about what this film means to her—not just as an actress but as the special person that she is.”

Cyrus describes Beautiful That Way as a musical tribute to the movie’s themes and the collaboration between Gia Coppola and Pamela Anderson. “This song is devoted to the film and focused on the story Gia and Pam are telling,” she said. “The lyrics really resonate with me personally, but sonically, this song is a love letter to their project.”

“Beautiful That Way” has been nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the upcoming Golden Globes, where it competes against tracks from Challengers, The Wild Robot, Emilia Pérez, and Better Man. The nomination highlights the emotional and artistic depth Cyrus brings to the song.

The Last Showgirl is set to release on December 13. Listen to “Beautiful That Way” on all major streaming platforms now!