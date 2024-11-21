Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Something Beautiful: A Visual and Sonic Experiment Inspired by Pink Floyd

Miley Cyrus’s New Album Something Beautiful Blends Experimental Sounds and Visual Brilliance

Miley Cyrus is taking her artistry to new heights with Something Beautiful, her next album set to debut in 2024. Described as a visual and sonic concept project, the album draws inspiration from Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall and the cult-classic horror film Mandy.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus opened up about the album’s themes, collaborators, and experimental direction, calling it:

“Hypnotizing and glamorous…a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

Influences and Inspirations

Cyrus cites Pink Floyd’s The Wall as a major influence, specifically its combination of music and surreal visuals. Reflecting on a teenage experience watching the film, she explained:

“My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Additionally, the 2018 horror movie Mandy inspired her creative process. A longtime fan of the film, Miley even reached out to its director, Panos Cosmatos, to collaborate. While the two initially discussed adapting Mandy into a musical, Cosmatos now serves as a creative force behind Something Beautiful, describing it as:

“More experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.”

Collaborators on Something Beautiful

Cyrus’s boyfriend Maxx Morando, drummer for the band Liily, played a significant role in the project. He co-wrote the title track and produced several songs. She credits him as a key inspiration:

“Maxx just inspires me so much. He’s always playing me the coolest kid in Brooklyn’s music.”

Acclaimed producer Shawn Everett, known for his work with The War on Drugs and Alabama Shakes, also contributed to the album. Everett praised Miley’s eclectic references:

“She’ll want it to feel like this specific runway show or something. I love when she talks like that. For me, it opens up a whole world.”

The Album’s Concept and Visual Focus

Something Beautiful aims to push boundaries by blending sound and visuals into a cohesive experience. According to Miley:

“The visual component is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties… The nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

The album’s experimental nature seeks to elevate listeners to a different frequency:

“I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

When to Expect Something Beautiful

While no official release date has been announced, the album is expected to drop sometime in 2024. With its unique blend of experimental soundscapes and Miley’s glamorous aesthetic, Something Beautiful promises to be one of her most ambitious projects yet.

Stay tuned for more updates as Miley Cyrus redefines the boundaries of music and art with this hypnotic and transformative album.