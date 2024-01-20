Mary Weiss of the Shangri-Las has died at the age of 75.

Mary Weiss, leader of the Shangri-Las, has passed away at the age of 75.

Miriam Linna of Norton Records, with whom the artist had released her only solo album, ‘Dangerous Game,’ in 2007 after almost 40 years away from the music scene, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. In Linna’s words, ‘Mary was an icon, a heroine, both for the boys and girls of my generation and subsequent generations.’

Weiss founded the Shangri-Las with her sister Betty and the Ganser sisters, Marge and Mary Ann.

The American girl group became famous with a series of successful songs about teenage love and tragedy, such as ‘Remember (Walking in the Sand)’ and ‘Leader of the Pack,’ and later was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The band, after some commercial success (such as ‘Leader of the Pack,’ which reached the top position on the American charts), disbanded in 1968 due to legal issues.