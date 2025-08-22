Mariah Carey to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2025 VMAs

A Long Overdue Honor for the Pop Icon

Mariah Carey is finally getting her flowers at the MTV Video Music Awards. The pop legend will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 VMAs, set to air live on Sunday, September 7, from UBS Arena in Long Island.

It’s a full-circle moment for Carey, who last graced the VMAs stage two decades ago — and who, back in 1997, presented the same award to LL Cool J, this year’s host. Despite being a nine-time nominee, Carey has never won a VMA, making this honor both long overdue and deeply symbolic.

Fans can also expect a show-stopping performance, as Carey will celebrate the achievement with a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits, from Emotions and Honey to We Belong Together and beyond.

Mariah’s Legacy in Music Video History

Known for her glossy, imaginative visuals, Carey has delivered some of pop’s most memorable music videos — including “Heartbreaker,” “Touch My Body,” “Obsessed,” “Breakdown,” and, of course, the perennial holiday staple “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Video Vanguard Award, named after Michael Jackson, has previously gone to icons like Rihanna, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Missy Elliott. Carey’s induction into this hall of fame underscores her decades-long impact on music videos and pop culture.

Her upcoming 16th studio album, Here for It All, is set for release on September 26. The project includes her current single “Type Dangerous,” which is nominated for Best R&B at this year’s VMAs.

What to Expect From the 2025 VMAs

This year’s VMAs promise to be a star-studded affair, with performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin (who will receive the first-ever Latin Icon Award), Busta Rhymes, J Balvin, and more. Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10.

With Carey returning home to Long Island for her Video Vanguard coronation, the 2025 VMAs are shaping up to be one of the most memorable ceremonies in recent history — a night of nostalgia, celebration, and, naturally, whistle notes.