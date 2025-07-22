Mariah Carey Returns with “Here for It All”: New Album Drops September 26, 2025

After nearly seven years away from the studio spotlight, Mariah Carey is officially making her return. The global pop and R&B icon has just revealed her highly anticipated 16th studio album, titled Here for It All, set to be released on September 26, 2025.

The announcement arrived in true Mariah fashion — via a glamorously mysterious teaser on social media. The short clip features the singer confidently strutting in heels, ending with a brief audio snippet of her singing the album’s title, sending the Lambily into a frenzy.

Leading the rollout is the single “Type Dangerous”, which dropped in early June. The track is a sultry, rhythmic fusion of modern R&B and retro soul, co-written and co-produced with Anderson .Paak. Rumors are swirling that the Grammy-winning artist is also serving as executive producer for the full project — a collaboration that promises a dynamic and refreshing sonic journey.

This marks a significant return for Carey, whose last studio album, Caution, came out in 2018. With her voice still a powerhouse and her artistic vision evolving, Here for It All hints at a bold new chapter in her legendary career.

As fans eagerly await the full tracklist and tour dates, one thing is clear: Mariah Carey is not just back — she’s here for it all.

Here For It All 🦋 My new album out 9/26 🦋 Pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/DiJX39Jq2U — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 21, 2025

