Tyler, the Creator Drops Surprise Dance Album Don’t Tap the Glass

Tyler, the Creator is back—this time with a surprise dance album that urges fans to turn off their cameras and just move. Released on July 21, 2025, Don’t Tap the Glass is a 10-track burst of energy, clocking in at just under 30 minutes. With no singles, no promo buildup, and minimal teasers, this is Tyler’s most spontaneous album drop yet.

Framed by Tyler as a “dance-forward party album,” Don’t Tap the Glass was born from a deep desire to reconnect with music physically and emotionally. “A natural form of expression is now a ghost,” he said, reflecting on how the fear of being filmed has muted people’s freedom to dance in public. That frustration transformed into creativity, leading to a phone-free listening party where 300 people danced uninhibitedly—no phones, no pressure, just rhythm and sweat.

The album’s opener, “Big Poe”, introduces a new Tyler persona and includes a fiery sample of Busta Rhymes’ “Pass the Courvoisier Part II.” Elsewhere, the fifth track “Stop Playing With Me” comes with a surreal, self-directed video featuring Pusha T, Malice, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter.

Tyler continues touring globally in support of last year’s Chromakopia, with upcoming dates in North America, Asia, and Oceania. Meanwhile, Don’t Tap the Glass delivers something new—an invitation to forget the internet and feel the music.