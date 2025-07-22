Number_i Announce New Album “No.Ⅱ” Out September 22, 2025

After taking Japan and international stages by storm, rising J-pop trio Number_i is set to elevate their global presence with the release of their second full-length album, No.Ⅱ, arriving Monday, September 22, 2025.

Composed of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, Number_i has quickly evolved into a breakout act since their 2024 debut. Following a sold-out nationwide tour and a buzzworthy performance at Los Angeles’ Head In The Clouds festival this past June, the group now turns their attention to studio innovation.

The album’s lead single, “U.M.A.” (Japanese title: 未確認領域, or Mikakunin Ryōiki), will be released worldwide on Monday, August 11. With a name meaning “Unidentified Mysterious Area,” the track hints at the group’s fearless experimentation.

Crafted through deep creative collaboration among the members, No.Ⅱ showcases a shift in direction, built around live instrumentation and immersive sound design. The project aims to expand their sonic identity while honoring the energy and charisma that first captivated fans.

Their debut album No.Ⅰ continues to chart strong, reaching #5 on Billboard JAPAN’s 2025 Mid-Year Hot Albums. Meanwhile, their second EP GOD_i shattered streaming records, amassing 12.1 million streams in its first week, with the lead track “GOD_i” topping multiple charts.

With over 61 million total streams, Number_i is no longer just a domestic sensation—they’re a rising international force. The countdown to No.Ⅱ has begun, and expectations are sky-high.

Follow Hit-Channel.com for exclusive coverage and updates as this next chapter unfolds.