Mastodon Co-Founder Brent Hinds Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 51

A Tragic Loss for the Metal Community

Brent Hinds, co-founder and guitarist of Mastodon, has died at the age of 51 following a motorcycle accident in Atlanta on Wednesday night. According to local authorities, the crash occurred when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while turning at an intersection, colliding with Hinds’ Harley Davidson.

In a heartfelt statement, Mastodon confirmed the news:

“We are in a state of indescribable grief and pain… Last night, Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are devastated, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we shared so many milestones and music that touched the hearts of so many people. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we ask for respect and privacy for all during this difficult period.”

From Alabama Roots to Global Success With Mastodon

Born in Alabama, Hinds grew up influenced by country music and the progressive/psychedelic rock of the 1970s. After moving to Atlanta in the late 1990s, he met bassist Troy Sanders, forming the short-lived Four Hour Fogger before joining forces with drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher. Together, they founded Mastodon around 2000.

- Advertisement -

Though initially only on guitar, Hinds stepped into vocal duties after the departure of original singer Eric Saner, eventually sharing frontman responsibilities with Sanders.

Over two decades, Mastodon released eight studio albums with Hinds, from their 2002 debut Remission to their double album Hushed and Grim in 2021. Landmark releases include Leviathan (2004), Blood Mountain (2006), Crack the Skye (2009), and Emperor of Sand (2017), the latter earning the band a Grammy Award.

A Versatile Musician Beyond Mastodon

Outside Mastodon, Hinds explored a wide range of sounds with projects like Fiend Without a Face, West End Motel, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, and Legend of the Seagullmen, collaborating with artists across genres. His distinctive playing style and creative vision made him one of metal’s most respected and influential guitarists.

Though he parted ways with Mastodon earlier this year, Brent Hinds leaves behind a monumental legacy in heavy music. His riffs, experimental spirit, and fearless approach to creativity will continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.