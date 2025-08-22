Lil Nas X Arrested in Los Angeles After Alleged Police Altercation

Early Morning Incident on Ventura Boulevard

Lil Nas X was arrested early Thursday morning in Los Angeles following an alleged altercation with police officers, according to reports from CNN, NBC, and PEOPLE. Authorities responded to multiple calls about a man walking nearly naked along Ventura Boulevard around 6 a.m. Witnesses described him as wearing only underwear and cowboy boots.

When officers arrived, the 26-year-old rapper—born Montero Lamar Hill—allegedly charged at them, resulting in a confrontation. LAPD sources said Lil Nas X threw punches at officers before being restrained and taken into custody. He was later booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Hospitalization for a Possible Overdose

In addition to the arrest, Lil Nas X was transported to a local hospital for evaluation amid concerns of a possible overdose. TMZ published footage reportedly filmed hours before the arrest, showing the artist walking down the street, inviting bystanders to a party and urging one to “put down the phone.”

- Advertisement -

While law enforcement has not confirmed details regarding an overdose, firefighter-paramedics were requested at the scene. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed that the suspect was hospitalized and will face formal charges after his release.

From Global Stardom to Recent Struggles

Lil Nas X rose to international fame with his 2018 hit Old Town Road, which became one of the best-selling singles of all time. His 2021 debut album Montero received multiple Grammy nominations, and he has continued to release singles and his 2024 EP Days Before Dreamboy.

Earlier this year, the rapper shared a video from a hospital bed, revealing he was experiencing facial paralysis, though he reassured fans of his recovery. His latest incident comes amid speculation about his health and personal struggles, adding uncertainty to his upcoming music plans.

As of now, representatives for Lil Nas X have not issued a public statement regarding his arrest.