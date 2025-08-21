Florence + the Machine Share Title Track From ‘Everybody Scream’

The First Taste of a Haunting New Era

Florence + the Machine have announced their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, set for release on October 31—appropriately landing on Halloween. Alongside the announcement comes the release of the title track, paired with a cinematic video directed by Autumn de Wilde.

The single carries Florence Welch’s signature theatrical energy while diving into darker territory. Backed by an eerie choir, Welch delivers chilling lyrics about blood on the stage and the transformative power of performance. IDLES’ Mark Bowen, who also contributed to the album, appears in the video as one of many possessed characters swept up in a chaotic countryside ritual.

Witchcraft, Folk Horror, and Mysticism as Inspiration

The upcoming record is steeped in themes of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, folk horror, and chaos. Welch revealed she drew inspiration from her recovery after a lifesaving surgery during the Dance Fever tour in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Written and produced over two years, Everybody Scream features a wide range of collaborators including Mark Bowen (IDLES), Aaron Dessner (The National), Mitski, James Ford, James McAlister, and woodwind player Stuart Bogie. Their contributions weave a dense, haunting soundscape that expands the band’s dramatic vision.

A Darker Turn for Florence Welch

While Dance Fever was steeped in ecstatic dance and celebration, Everybody Scream leans toward the shadowy and ritualistic. Welch herself described the process as channeling something primal—scribbling the phrase “Swans vs. Adele” in her notebook as a guiding concept for the record’s hybrid sound.

With its powerful imagery and unsettling atmosphere, the title track signals that Florence + the Machine’s upcoming album may be their boldest and most haunting yet. Fans can pre-order Everybody Scream now ahead of its Halloween release.