Florence and the Machine Announce Everybody Scream

Florence and the Machine have officially announced their highly anticipated sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, arriving this Halloween on October 31, 2025. This marks the band’s first full-length release since Dance Fever in 2022, continuing Florence Welch’s reputation for pairing dramatic visuals with emotionally charged music.

The news was first teased in a series of cryptic Instagram posts by Welch, including a striking video of her digging a hole and screaming into it, along with atmospheric clips of her walking through fields. The suspense culminated with the reveal of the album’s cover art, which shows Welch reclined in a striking black-and-white outfit.

A Spooky Release for Halloween

Everybody Scream is perfectly timed for its Halloween release, adding a theatrical flair that fans have come to expect from Welch. The album will be available on record, CD, cassette, and all major streaming platforms, with pre-orders already open through Florence’s official website. Special editions featuring bonus tracks and alternate cover art will also be released, giving collectors and longtime followers something extra to look forward to.

- Advertisement -

Collaborations and Inspirations

While details remain under wraps, recent behind-the-scenes glimpses have hinted at intriguing creative partnerships. Welch was spotted in the studio with Idles guitarist Mark Bowen, suggesting possible unexpected sonic directions. A whiteboard snapshot featuring the phrase “Swans vs. Adele” has further fueled speculation about the album’s thematic range.

In addition, Welch has remained musically active in the past year, contributing a haunting cover of “The White Cliffs of Dover” for Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack to The New Look. The band also released the live album Symphony of Lungs, recorded at the BBC Proms with Jules Buckley and his orchestra in 2024, keeping their artistry visible despite not touring since 2023.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Florence + The Machine (@florenceandthemachine)

The Legacy Continues

Florence and the Machine have long been celebrated for blending ethereal sounds with explosive live performances. Their previous albums, including chart-topper Dance Fever, have delivered hits like King, My Love, and Free, while earlier classics such as Dog Days Are Over and Shake It Out cemented their global reputation.

Welch’s surprise appearance alongside Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium in 2024 during the Eras Tour—where they performed their collaboration Florida!!!—was hailed as one of the tour’s most memorable moments. Now, with Everybody Scream, Florence and the Machine are ready to reclaim the spotlight with a record that promises both mystery and emotional intensity.

Fans worldwide are counting down to October 31 to see what surprises Welch and her bandmates—Isabella Summers, Robert Ackroyd, Tom Monger, Cyrus Bayandor, Aku Orraca-Tetteh, Dionne Douglas, and Loren Humphrey—will deliver with this hauntingly titled release.