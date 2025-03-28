back to top
Lil Nas X Drops Surprise EP “Days Before Dreamboy” Ahead of Upcoming Album

The rapper releases an 8-track project featuring recent singles as fans await Dreamboy LP.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X has been on a hot streak, steadily releasing new music since late 2024. His latest move? A surprise 8-track EP titled Days Before Dreamboy, which arrived Friday morning (March 28) as fans eagerly await his next full-length album, Dreamboy LP.

The project compiles his recent singles, including the dance-heavy “Light Again” and the hard-hitting “Need Dat Boy.” It also features “Dreamboy,” an explosive title track where Lil Nas X boldly proclaims, “B—ch, I’m back like J. Christ.” The lyric seemingly references his controversial 2024 single “J. Christ,” which sparked conversation but struggled to make an impact on the charts.

With Days Before Dreamboy, Lil Nas X builds momentum for his highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Montero. While the release date for Dreamboy LP remains under wraps, this new EP gives fans a taste of what’s to come.

