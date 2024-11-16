Lil Nas X Teams Up With Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter for “Light Again!” Ahead of New Album ‘Dreamboy’

Lil Nas X has dropped his highly anticipated single, Light Again!, a powerful collaboration featuring Daft Punk’s legendary Thomas Bangalter. This marks Bangalter’s return to pop music production since Daft Punk’s split in 2021. The track, a blend of innovative beats and soulful lyrics, also credits producers Take A Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Jasper Harris.

The accompanying music video, directed by Andrew Donoho, offers a visually stunning narrative that teases Lil Nas X’s rumored album, Dreamboy. The visual aesthetic aligns with Nas’s signature bold style, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the project’s direction.

While Light Again! has been met with widespread acclaim, it has also sparked online conversations. Critics, including artist Sega Bodega, pointed out similarities in the song’s artwork to Lil Nas X’s earlier visuals, fueling further buzz around the release.

This single follows the rapper’s 2023 track J Christ and his debut album Montero, which established him as a trailblazing artist. With Bangalter’s touch and Nas’s fearless creativity, Light Again! could be the start of another chart-topping era for the artist.