back to top
Greek Edition

Stromae and Coldplay Join Forces for Extended Version of “Ma Meilleure Ennemie”

The new version of the Arcane soundtrack hit will be released on April 4.

By fotis
In
Hip-Hop
Stromae and Coldplay release Ma Meilleure Ennemie extended version

Stromae and Coldplay have joined forces for an extended version of Ma Meilleure Ennemie, the hit song from Netflix’s animated series Arcane. The new collaboration will be released on April 4, celebrating the conclusion of the series’ second and final season.

Originally written and recorded by Stromae and Pomme, Ma Meilleure Ennemie became an instant success, amassing hundreds of millions of streams. The track marked Stromae’s return to music after his 2023 hiatus due to mental health struggles. A music video featuring characters from Arcane further boosted the song’s popularity.

Now, just months after its release, Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that Coldplay will feature on a new extended version of the song.

- Advertisement -

This surprise collaboration brings together Stromae’s signature artistry and Coldplay’s ethereal sound, making the track even more impactful as it soundtracks the epic conclusion of Arcane.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, March 29, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved