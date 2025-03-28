Stromae and Coldplay Join Forces for Extended Version of “Ma Meilleure Ennemie”

Stromae and Coldplay have joined forces for an extended version of Ma Meilleure Ennemie, the hit song from Netflix’s animated series Arcane. The new collaboration will be released on April 4, celebrating the conclusion of the series’ second and final season.

Originally written and recorded by Stromae and Pomme, Ma Meilleure Ennemie became an instant success, amassing hundreds of millions of streams. The track marked Stromae’s return to music after his 2023 hiatus due to mental health struggles. A music video featuring characters from Arcane further boosted the song’s popularity.

Now, just months after its release, Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that Coldplay will feature on a new extended version of the song.

This surprise collaboration brings together Stromae’s signature artistry and Coldplay’s ethereal sound, making the track even more impactful as it soundtracks the epic conclusion of Arcane.