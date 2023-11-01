Mariah Carey Officially Welcomes the Holiday Season in Festive Video

International pop superstar Mariah Carey officially ushers in the start of this year’s Christmas season in a whimsical new video.

The video showcases a countdown clock as it approaches midnight on Halloween. As soon as the clock strikes midnight, a vault opens to reveal Mariah Carey encased in a block of ice. In a playful rescue, individuals dressed in classic Halloween costumes use hairdryers to free her. Emerging from the ice, she joyfully exclaims, ‘It’s time!’ The video concludes with Carey dancing to her timeless holiday hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ while snow falls in the background.

Mariah Carey has long been synonymous with the Christmas season. Her 1994 hit, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ has evolved into a modern holiday classic and finally achieved the No. 1 spot in 2019. Embracing the title of the ‘Queen of Christmas’ bestowed upon her by fans, Carey continues to lead the way in the ongoing December popularity of her holiday single. Additionally, she remains a popular subject for various holiday-related memes, some of which she has shared herself.