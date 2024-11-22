Maluma Unveils ‘Cosas Pendientes’: A New Era of +Pretty +Dirty Vibes

Maluma has officially launched his new musical era with the release of “Cosas Pendientes,” marking his first solo single since June. Written by Maluma, Edgar Barrera, Keityn, and Casta, the track introduces his “+Pretty +Dirty” phase, a continuation of the luxurious and captivating energy from his 2015 “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy” era.

The sultry single is accompanied by an action-packed music video produced by Royalty Films. Described as a blend of charm, raw energy, and sonic growth, “Cosas Pendientes” nods to Maluma’s day-one fans. He celebrated the release in Medellín, Colombia, by driving a double-decker bus through the streets, blasting the new track as crowds gathered to sing along.

Outside of music, Maluma recently debuted his athletic-wear brand, Remanence, focusing on eco-friendly fashion, with all designs made in Colombia using renewable energy.

Watch the “Cosas Pendientes” music video now and join Maluma’s bold new chapter.