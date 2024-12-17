Madonna Is Working on New Music with Stuart Price for 2025

Madonna is working on new music with Stuart Price, one of the producers of Confessions on a Dance Floor, the 2005 album that launched the iconic hit Hung Up.

She shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a reel of herself in the studio alongside Price, set to the track Dirty Cash (Money Talks) by Adventures of Stevie V. In the caption, Madonna wrote:

“I’m working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been a balm for my soul. When I write and make music, I don’t have to ask anyone’s permission. I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025?”

- Advertisement -

The last time Madonna released an album was Madame X in 2019. Stuart Price, who served as the musical director for her Celebration Tour, is a renowned producer who has also worked with the Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa, The Killers, Halsey, and Jessie Ware.