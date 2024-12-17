back to top
Madonna Is Working on New Music with Stuart Price for 2025

Madonna reunites with Stuart Price, producer of Confessions on a Dance Floor, to create new music, expected to release in 2025.

By Hit Channel
Madonna working on new music in the studio with Stuart Price

Madonna is working on new music with Stuart Price, one of the producers of Confessions on a Dance Floor, the 2005 album that launched the iconic hit Hung Up.

She shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a reel of herself in the studio alongside Price, set to the track Dirty Cash (Money Talks) by Adventures of Stevie V. In the caption, Madonna wrote:

“I’m working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been a balm for my soul. When I write and make music, I don’t have to ask anyone’s permission. I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025?”

The last time Madonna released an album was Madame X in 2019. Stuart Price, who served as the musical director for her Celebration Tour, is a renowned producer who has also worked with the Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa, The Killers, Halsey, and Jessie Ware.

