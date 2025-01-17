Maddie Regent Releases “The Wolf” Ahead of Debut Album

Indie-pop rising star Maddie Regent has officially kicked off 2025 with the release of “The Wolf,” the lead single from her upcoming debut album, On the phone with my mom, out May 16. The track blends Maddie’s trademark heartfelt storytelling with euphoric pop energy, offering fans a glimpse into her most personal and sonically vibrant project to date.

Co-written with her boyfriend and creative partner Cade Hoppe, with additional production by Harper James of Eighty Ninety, “The Wolf” pulsates with magnetic intensity and an irresistible beat. Maddie describes the song as an exploration of the anxiety and fear that arise when encountering someone from your past. “There’s a part of you that’s paralyzingly afraid of them,” she explains, “but you wish you didn’t have to be.”

The track continues Maddie’s streak of emotionally resonant singles like “You Could Break My Heart” and “Sleeptalking,” building anticipation for On the phone with my mom. The album promises to deliver an introspective yet escapist journey, balancing raw lyricism with infectious melodies.

Who Is Maddie Regent?

Born in Toronto and now based in New York City, Maddie began writing music at just 12 years old as a way to process her emotions and anxieties. Over the years, she has honed her sound, blending honest storytelling with shimmering pop production. Her acclaimed EPs, MISS REGENT and Girl of Your Dreams, have cemented her as an artist to watch in the indie-pop scene.

Armed with her most ambitious project yet, Maddie Regent is poised to make 2025 her breakout year. Stream “The Wolf” now, and mark your calendars for On the phone with my mom dropping May 16.