LU KALA Drops New Empowering Anthem “Cry Baby”

Pop powerhouse LU KALA, celebrated for her bold, empowering anthems, has released her latest single, “Cry Baby”, today, December 6, on LVK/Amigo Records. Playful yet poignant, this breakup anthem is LU’s triumphant goodbye to a teary-eyed ex. With lyrics that exude confidence and strength, “Cry Baby” captures the moment when someone finally ditches the emotional baggage caused by a deceitful partner. Fun, feisty, and addictive, the track invites listeners to flip the script on heartbreak.

LU KALA, recognized for her fiery vocals and signature vibrant orange hair, continues to redefine pop music with her unique style and sound. On the inspiration behind the song, LU says:

“I feel like a lot of times when breakups happen, women often process it before the actual breakup, whereas men will say, ‘I don’t want you anymore,’ and then months later they come back crying after they did you wrong.”

Stream “Cry Baby” now:

LU’s new single follows her appearance as a guest judge on the season premiere of Canada’s Drag Race on November 21, streaming on WOW Presents Plus. A proud LGBTQ+ ally, LU joined a stellar guest lineup for Season 5, featuring artists and icons like Orville Peck, Shea Couleé, Peaches, and Ts Madison.

In addition to her musical milestones, LU recently opened for the legendary Cyndi Lauper on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour, performing to arena audiences in Toronto and Detroit this October. These electrifying performances marked a career milestone for LU and earned her high praise, even from Cyndi herself.

With “Cry Baby”, LU KALA further cements her status as a rising force in pop music, unafraid to tackle emotions with both strength and vulnerability.