Michael Clifford Debuts Solo Career with New Single “Cool”

Michael Clifford, the lead guitarist of 5 Seconds of Summer, has officially stepped into the solo spotlight with the release of his debut single, “Cool.” This marks a fresh chapter for the musician, following in the footsteps of his bandmates who have explored individual projects.

Maintaining the polished rock essence that made him a standout in 5SOS, “Cool” leans into introspective lyricism while delivering a sound familiar to longtime fans. Clifford expressed that the song holds deep personal meaning, hoping listeners will resonate with its message.

“This song speaks for itself, and my hope is that when fans hear the lyrics, they’ll understand me and hopefully themselves a little better,” he shared. “I’ve been deliberating on this music long enough, so I can’t wait for everybody to hear it— and Cool is just the beginning.”

Released under Hopeless Records, the track serves as a preview of his upcoming solo album, SIDEQUEST. Co-written with 5SOS bassist Calum Hood, and co-produced by JT Daly and Andrew Goldstein, the single also arrives with a visually striking music video directed by Bobby Hanaford.

Formed in Sydney in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer has remained a global force, with all five of their albums topping the Australian ARIA charts. Their international success extends to the Billboard 200, where their records consistently land among the top ranks.

Clifford’s solo endeavor follows a trend within the band. Ashton Irwin was the first to release a solo album, Superbloom, in 2020, followed by Blood on the Drums in 2024. Luke Hemmings debuted When Facing the Things We Turn Away From in 2021 and later dropped the Boy EP in 2024. Calum Hood remains the only member yet to launch solo material but has been actively working behind the scenes in songwriting and production.

With SIDEQUEST on the horizon, Michael Clifford’s solo career is just getting started— and if Cool is any indication, fans have plenty to look forward to.