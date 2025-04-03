Michael Jackson Biopic: Will “Michael” Be Split into Two Films?

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled Michael, might be released as two separate films, as director Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate executives weigh their options. Sources close to the production reveal that the current cut runs close to four hours, prompting discussions on whether a split would better serve the storytelling.

Despite the uncertainty, Michael is still slated for an October 3, 2025, release in the U.S., with global dates yet to be confirmed. However, if the studio opts for a two-part rollout, delays could be inevitable.

Starring Jaafar Jackson, the late icon’s own nephew, the film will chronicle the King of Pop’s life, from his rise with the Jackson 5 to his reign as the biggest music star of all time. The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. The late Quincy Jones will be portrayed by Kendrick Sampson.

While Michael has already built hype, it has not been without controversy. The production reportedly faced a major setback earlier this year when it was forced to reshoot its final act due to estate restrictions on certain allegations being depicted. Additionally, Dan Reed, director of Leaving Neverland, has strongly criticized the film, claiming it will “glorify a man accused of horrific crimes.”

A private trailer screening at CinemaCon last year received positive feedback, but fans worldwide are still waiting for an official release. With months to go before its premiere, the biggest question remains—will audiences get one film or two?