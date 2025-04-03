Netflix’s Devil May Cry Anime Soundtrack: Limp Bizkit, Evanescence, and Rage Against The Machine Lead the Charge

Netflix is turning up the volume with its highly anticipated Devil May Cry anime adaptation, and the soundtrack is a headbanger’s dream. Packed with nu-metal anthems from the late ’90s and early 2000s, the lineup reflects the era that heavily inspired series creator Adi Shankar’s vision.

Previously announced as the show’s main theme, Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)’ sets the tone for this action-packed anime. Adding to the excitement, Evanescence recently revealed that they’ve recorded an entirely new track, ‘Afterlife,’ exclusively for the series. But the surprises don’t stop there—Netflix has now confirmed even more artists contributing to the soundtrack.

Alongside Evanescence and Limp Bizkit, fans can expect to hear Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Guerrilla Radio,’ a remixed version of Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort,’ and an undisclosed Green Day track, among others. These selections perfectly complement the high-octane, demon-slaying energy of the Devil May Cry universe.

Shankar, known for his bold creative choices, emphasized in January that the soundtrack embodies the late ’90s and early 2000s PlayStation 2 era. He described his approach as deeply nostalgic, stating, “My music choices reflect a world that existed pre- and post-9/11. You are not prepared for this soundtrack. Anime is not prepared for this soundtrack.”

Inspired by both the iconic video game franchise and Dante’s epic poem The Divine Comedy, Devil May Cry follows the legendary demon hunter Dante as he battles supernatural forces threatening Earth. The series is set to bring adrenaline-pumping action, heavy-hitting music, and a fresh take on the beloved gaming saga.

With Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime dropping soon, fans can prepare for an epic fusion of intense storytelling and a killer soundtrack that revives the golden era of nu-metal.

Devil May Cry premieres April 3, on Netflix.

this is no joke. the music featured in DEVIL MAY CRY: pic.twitter.com/s7l6wn1iz3 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 1, 2025