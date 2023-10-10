Lizzo Joins Incubus on Stage at Hollywood Bowl for Special Performance

- Advertisement -

Last Friday, Incubus performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and invited Lizzo to join them on stage for a performance of “Aqueous Transmission.” It was a show through which Brandon Boyd’s band celebrated the anniversary of their album “Morning View,” released in October 2001.

Lizzo sang and played the flute during the performance. Watch the video:

This is one of Lizzo’s rare appearances following the controversies of recent months when she was accused of harassment by three former members of her crew and of creating a toxic work environment. Lizzo responded to these accusations, describing them as “too incredible not to address.”