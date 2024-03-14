Listen Tones And I New Single “I Get High”!

Tones And I, the trailblazing artist who shattered records as the first female to amass over 3 billion streams on Spotify, has just unveiled her latest musical gem, “I Get High“.

Crafted by Tones And I herself and co-produced alongside Randy Belculfine, “I Get High” serves as a tantalizing glimpse into her highly anticipated upcoming album, slated for release later this year.

Delving into the essence of the song’s lyrics, Tones And I revealed, “‘I Get High’ encapsulates the wistful nostalgia of growing up with friends. It’s about those clandestine adventures of youth, reflecting on cherished memories and the enduring bonds that continue to breathe life into our souls. There’s an undeniable magic within this track“.

Following the footsteps of her recent hit single “Dreaming,” a collaborative effort with Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors, “I Get High” further cements Tones And I’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Dive into the captivating melodies of “I Get High” now, available on all major streaming platforms. And don’t forget to check out the mesmerizing visuals of “Dreaming,” accompanied by an official music video directed by Tones And I, Nick Kozakis, and Liam Kelly.