Greek Edition

Listen Tones And I New Single “I Get High”!

Chart-Topping Artist Takes Fans on a Journey of Youthful Memories and Enduring Friendships

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Tones And I, the trailblazing artist who shattered records as the first female to amass over 3 billion streams on Spotify, has just unveiled her latest musical gem, “I Get High“.

Crafted by Tones And I herself and co-produced alongside Randy Belculfine, “I Get High” serves as a tantalizing glimpse into her highly anticipated upcoming album, slated for release later this year.

Delving into the essence of the song’s lyrics, Tones And I revealed, “‘I Get High’ encapsulates the wistful nostalgia of growing up with friends. It’s about those clandestine adventures of youth, reflecting on cherished memories and the enduring bonds that continue to breathe life into our souls. There’s an undeniable magic within this track“.

- Advertisement -

Following the footsteps of her recent hit single “Dreaming,” a collaborative effort with Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors, “I Get High” further cements Tones And I’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Dive into the captivating melodies of “I Get High” now, available on all major streaming platforms. And don’t forget to check out the mesmerizing visuals of “Dreaming,” accompanied by an official music video directed by Tones And I, Nick Kozakis, and Liam Kelly.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, March 15, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved