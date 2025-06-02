back to top
Linkin Park’s Triumphant Return at UEFA Final: “From Zero” Era Goes Global

Linkin Park roars back on stage in Munich, launching their bold new chapter with Emily Armstrong and the powerful “From Zero” tour.

By Echo Langford
In
Rock

Linkin Park made a thunderous live comeback at the UEFA Champions League Final in Munich on June 1, stunning fans with a high-energy four-song set before the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. This performance marked a milestone in the band’s “From Zero” era — their first major outing since welcoming new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

The setlist featured a compelling mix of old and new: the chart-topping “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is the Crown” from their latest album From Zero, alongside the timeless anthems “Numb” and “In the End.” Their appearance served as a powerful prelude to the band’s 2025 world tour, which launches its North American leg on July 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The Munich performance is more than just nostalgia — it’s a transformation. Since her official addition to the lineup in late 2024, Emily Armstrong’s presence has sparked passionate debate, but also deep curiosity. Despite public controversy, Linkin Park has been firm: this is not a replacement — it’s evolution.

From Zero” is their first studio release since 2017’s One More Light and has already seen success on major global charts. A deluxe edition released in May reignited interest and reaffirmed the band’s staying power, debuting again across multiple Billboard categories.

Co-founder Mike Shinoda has emphasized that the journey forward is about honoring the past while embracing something new. And if Munich was any indication, this new chapter is just beginning — and it’s loud, proud, and unapologetically Linkin Park.

