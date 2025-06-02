Linkin Park’s Triumphant Return at UEFA Final: “From Zero” Era Goes Global

Linkin Park made a thunderous live comeback at the UEFA Champions League Final in Munich on June 1, stunning fans with a high-energy four-song set before the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. This performance marked a milestone in the band’s “From Zero” era — their first major outing since welcoming new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

The setlist featured a compelling mix of old and new: the chart-topping “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is the Crown” from their latest album From Zero, alongside the timeless anthems “Numb” and “In the End.” Their appearance served as a powerful prelude to the band’s 2025 world tour, which launches its North American leg on July 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The Munich performance is more than just nostalgia — it’s a transformation. Since her official addition to the lineup in late 2024, Emily Armstrong’s presence has sparked passionate debate, but also deep curiosity. Despite public controversy, Linkin Park has been firm: this is not a replacement — it’s evolution.

“From Zero” is their first studio release since 2017’s One More Light and has already seen success on major global charts. A deluxe edition released in May reignited interest and reaffirmed the band’s staying power, debuting again across multiple Billboard categories.

Co-founder Mike Shinoda has emphasized that the journey forward is about honoring the past while embracing something new. And if Munich was any indication, this new chapter is just beginning — and it’s loud, proud, and unapologetically Linkin Park.