Liam Gallagher and John Squire present the music video for “Raise Your Hands”!

Music enthusiasts, brace yourselves! The dynamic duo of Liam Gallagher and John Squire has just unveiled a brand new music video, adding another layer of excitement to their recent collaboration.

Fresh off the release of their joint album, “Liam Gallagher John Squire,” the iconic pair wasted no time in treating fans to visuals for one of the album’s standout tracks. The music video accompanies the energetic anthem “Raise Your Hands,” capturing the essence of the song with its electrifying performances and infectious energy.

In the video, Gallagher and Squire, along with their talented bandmates, take center stage, delivering a riveting performance that showcases their undeniable chemistry and stage presence. Set against a backdrop of pulsating rhythms and soaring melodies, the video is a visual feast for fans of British rock.

With their latest offering, Gallagher and Squire continue to prove why they are revered figures in the music industry. As they push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, their new music video is sure to leave fans eagerly anticipating what’s next from this dynamic duo.