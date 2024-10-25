back to top
Greek Edition

Lady Gaga’s Electrifying New Single “Disease” Kicks Off LG7 Era

Lady Gaga Unleashes First Single from LG7, "Disease," Teasing a Powerful New Chapter and February Album Release

By fotismc
In
Pop

Lady Gaga has finally launched her highly anticipated LG7 era with her new single, “Disease.” This hauntingly powerful track is the first single from her upcoming album, set to release in February. Written alongside producers Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Michael Polansky, “Disease” is a tantalizing preview of the musical evolution that awaits her fans.

After the success of Chromatica, Gaga has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Last month, she teased “Disease” during her promotional tour for Joker: Folie à Deux, where she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The new single was initially hinted at in a Vogue interview, where Gaga confirmed the arrival of her seventh studio album in early 2024.

Notably, the release of Harlequin, a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, added to fans’ excitement with its mix of covers and two original tracks by Gaga herself. Yet, Gaga clarified that “Die With a Smile,” her anticipated duet with Bruno Mars, won’t be on LG7—leaving fans to wonder what other surprises lie ahead.

- Advertisement -

With LG7 and the cinematic masterpiece Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga is crafting a multifaceted artistic vision that merges music, film, and storytelling.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, October 25, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved