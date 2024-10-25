Lady Gaga’s Electrifying New Single “Disease” Kicks Off LG7 Era

Lady Gaga has finally launched her highly anticipated LG7 era with her new single, “Disease.” This hauntingly powerful track is the first single from her upcoming album, set to release in February. Written alongside producers Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Michael Polansky, “Disease” is a tantalizing preview of the musical evolution that awaits her fans.

After the success of Chromatica, Gaga has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Last month, she teased “Disease” during her promotional tour for Joker: Folie à Deux, where she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The new single was initially hinted at in a Vogue interview, where Gaga confirmed the arrival of her seventh studio album in early 2024.

Notably, the release of Harlequin, a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, added to fans’ excitement with its mix of covers and two original tracks by Gaga herself. Yet, Gaga clarified that “Die With a Smile,” her anticipated duet with Bruno Mars, won’t be on LG7—leaving fans to wonder what other surprises lie ahead.

With LG7 and the cinematic masterpiece Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga is crafting a multifaceted artistic vision that merges music, film, and storytelling.