Lady Gaga Premieres Unreleased Song ‘All I Need Is Time’ at Fire Aid

Lady Gaga delivered a powerful and emotional performance at Fire Aid, the Los Angeles benefit concert for wildfire victims, held at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome. Closing the night in spectacular fashion, she surprised the audience by debuting a brand-new, unreleased song—possibly titled All I Need Is Time.

The song’s lyrics convey a message of hope and healing, with Gaga singing:

“All I need is time to leave it all behind and move on.”

Alongside her new track, she performed fan-favorites Shallow and Always Remember Us This Way, making for a deeply moving set.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the event, Gaga addressed the crowd:

“It’s been a terrible and frightening time, but moments like these remind us how much we need each other. That’s how I want us to be remembered—coming together in unity.”

As for her unreleased song, she shared that she struggled to find the perfect track from her existing catalog. Instead, she wrote something new, collaborating with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

“I was thinking about what to sing tonight. I wanted something full of hope. When I couldn’t find the right song, I wrote one just for this moment. It’s only for tonight. It’s only for you.”

With no confirmation yet on whether All I Need Is Time will see an official release, fans are left wondering if this intimate, heartfelt ballad could mark the beginning of a new musical era for Lady Gaga.