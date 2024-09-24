Lady Gaga to Release New Album “Harlequin” Ahead of Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga is officially embracing her Harley Quinn persona with the announcement of Harlequin, a new album inspired by her role in Joker: Folie à Deux. Set to release this Friday, September 27, Harlequin serves as a “companion album” to the upcoming movie, where Gaga stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic character.

The album features 13 tracks, including titles like “Oh, When the Saints,” “World on a String,” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” suggesting a mix of original songs and thematic covers. Gaga has hinted that Harlequin is a bridge between Chromatica and her much-anticipated seventh studio album, often referred to as “LG7,” which is set for release in early 2024. The mysterious billboards labeled “LG6.5” that have popped up in Los Angeles and New York are believed to be tied to this release, building excitement among fans.

Harlequin will drop just ahead of Joker: Folie à Deux’s theatrical release on October 4. On the same day, Gaga will also unveil the Joker: Folie à Deux (Music From the Motion Picture) album, further solidifying her deep connection to this cinematic universe.

- Advertisement -

As fans eagerly await Gaga’s Joker-inspired music and persona, the buzz around Harlequin and her future projects continues to grow. Stay tuned for an unforgettable musical journey as Lady Gaga steps further into her Harley Quinn era.

Harlequin Tracklist:

01 Good Morning

02 Get Happy (2024)

03 Oh, When the Saints

04 World on a String

05 If My Friends Could See Me Now

06 That’s Entertainment

07 Smile

08 The Joker

09 Folie à Deux

10 Gonna Build a Mountain

11 Close to You

12 Happy Mistake

13 That’s Life