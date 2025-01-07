Lady Gaga Joins Music Royalty With Multi-Decade #1 Hits

Lady Gaga Makes History With “Die With a Smile”

Lady Gaga has officially joined music royalty. Her duet with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile,” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, cementing her status as one of the few artists with #1 hits across three different decades.

A Rare Achievement in Music History

The collaboration debuted at #3 when it first dropped in August and held strong in the upper echelons of the Hot 100 for 20 weeks before climbing to the top. Gaga’s ascent to this exclusive club places her alongside music icons Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, who are the only other artists to achieve multiple #1 hits in three decades.

Gaga first hit #1 with her debut single “Just Dance” in 2009, followed by “Poker Face” the same year. In 2011, “Born This Way” added to her streak, while “Shallow,” her duet with Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born, topped the charts in 2019. Gaga’s 2020 hit “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande cemented her spot in history, and now, “Die With a Smile” confirms it.

Chart Domination

The track marks Gaga’s sixth Hot 100 #1 and Bruno Mars’ ninth. Gaga celebrated the milestone on Instagram, expressing gratitude to her fans:

“I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine.”

Bruno Mars’ Continued Success

While Gaga made history, her duet partner Bruno Mars also continues his streak of success. In addition to “Die With a Smile,” Mars has another hit in the top five this week: “APT,” his collaboration with BLACKPINK member ROSÉ, which climbed to #5.

What’s Next for Lady Gaga?

Fans won’t have to wait long for new music from Gaga. Following the release of her lead single “Disease,” her highly anticipated seventh studio album is set to drop in the first quarter of 2025.

With Gaga’s incredible achievements and ongoing creative evolution, she continues to solidify her legacy as one of the most influential and versatile artists of her time.