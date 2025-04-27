Lady Gaga Launches MAYHEM Tour in Mexico City With a Stunning Gothic Spectacle

Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to Mexico City on Saturday night (April 26), launching the international leg of her MAYHEM stadium tour with a dazzling gothic opera performance. Playing to over 61,000 ecstatic fans at Estadio GNP Seguros (formerly Foro Sol), the pop icon delivered an unforgettable night of theatrical grandeur, emotional tributes, and career-spanning hits.

Opening the show with the viral sensation “Bloody Mary” and her electrifying new single “Abracadabra,” Gaga appeared in a dramatic three-tiered Victorian-inspired red gown, immediately transporting the crowd into the dark, avant-garde universe of MAYHEM. Throughout the night, she effortlessly blended new tracks like “Perfect Celebrity” with anthems like “Poker Face” and “Born This Way,” weaving a story of internal battles between light and darkness across 22 masterfully curated songs.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Gaga debuted “Blade of Grass,” a heartfelt piano ballad written for her fiancé, businessman Michael Polansky. Fighting back tears, she reminded fans to “always follow love — it will make you happy.”

In a moving tribute to her Mexican “Little Monsters,” Gaga read a letter aloud in Spanish from a balcony, with the Mexican flag waving proudly behind her. “It’s been 13 years since I was last here. Mexico City has a very special place in my heart because it was where I ended my first stadium tour, the Monster Ball,” she shared. “Tonight is not an ending — it’s a new beginning.”

VIDEO: Lady Gaga reading the letter she wrote in Spanish for Mexico City. 🥹🇲🇽 #VivaLaMAYHEM pic.twitter.com/lqIg14nF48 — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) April 27, 2025

The show, dubbed “¡Viva La MAYHEM!”, featured fans paying homage to Gaga’s legacy with elaborate costumes inspired by her iconic eras — from her meat dress and Joker 2 Harley Quinn look, to her recent “Die With a Smile” collaboration outfit.

The night ended in pure euphoria as Gaga performed “Bad Romance” amid fireworks in Mexico’s national colors, leaving a permanent mark on the hearts of everyone present.

Gaga’s second Mexico City concert took place Sunday, before she heads to Rio de Janeiro for a historic free show at Copacabana Beach on May 3, expected to be the biggest of her career. Next up, the MAYHEM tour moves to Singapore for four massive stadium dates in May before transitioning into the MAYHEM Ball arena tour this summer.