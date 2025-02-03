Lady Gaga Unveils ‘Abracadabra’ Music Video Ahead of New Album ‘Mayhem’

The wait is over! Lady Gaga has officially released the music video for her electrifying new single ‘Abracadabra’, giving fans another glimpse into her highly anticipated album, ‘Mayhem’, set to drop on March 7.

A Return to Dark Electro-Pop

Marking her first album of original music since 2020’s Chromatica, ‘Mayhem’ signals a bold return to Gaga’s dark electro-pop roots, reminiscent of her iconic Born This Way era. Following her Grammy-winning collaboration with Bruno Mars on Die With A Smile, ‘Abracadabra’ takes center stage as the latest preview of the upcoming record.

The ‘Abracadabra’ Music Video – A Gothic Spectacle

Premiering during a commercial break at the Grammy Awards, the Abracadabra music video brings Gaga’s signature artistry to life. Dressed in gothic-inspired attire, she leads a mesmerizing dance sequence, blending haunting visuals with pulsating beats. Fans have already drawn comparisons to her Born This Way era, celebrating her return to a darker, avant-garde aesthetic.

What to Expect from ‘Mayhem’

With Mayhem’s release just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high. If ‘Abracadabra’ is any indication, the album promises to be a thrilling mix of high-energy beats, raw emotion, and cutting-edge visuals—a true evolution of Gaga’s legendary career.

🔮 Watch the full ‘Abracadabra’ music video above!