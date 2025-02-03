Grammy 2025: Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Dominate Music’s Biggest Night
The 67th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles, delivering a night filled with historic wins, emotional speeches, and powerful social messages. The event also paid tribute to the city’s firefighters, who recently battled devastating wildfires.
Beyoncé Finally Wins Album of the Year
After two decades in the music industry, Beyoncé finally secured the Album of the Year award for her groundbreaking album “Cowboy Carter.” With this win, she now holds a record-breaking 35 Grammy Awards, the most in history.
The superstar took the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy, delivering a heartfelt speech while dedicating the award to Linda Martell, a pioneer for Black artists in country music.
🗣 “I hope we continue opening doors and moving forward.”
Kendrick Lamar Dominates the Rap Categories
Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his explosive track “Not Like Us”—a diss track aimed at Drake that shook the industry in 2024.
Other Major Wins
🏆 Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
🏆 Best Pop Solo Performance & Best Pop Vocal Album: Sabrina Carpenter
Emotional & Political Statements
🔹 Lady Gaga: A strong message for the trans community – “Trans people are not invisible.”
🔹 Shakira: Dedicated her award to immigrants in the U.S.
🔹 Alicia Keys: Spoke on diversity – “Now is not the time to silence voices of inclusion.”
Unforgettable Live Performances
🔥 The Weeknd – A surprise return to the Grammy stage!
🔥 Chappell Roan – A rock-infused performance of “Pink Pony Club”!
🔥 Charli XCX – An electrifying, high-energy set!
📢 Check out the full list of Grammy 2025 winners and all the biggest moments from the night!
2025 GRAMMY Awards Winners
Record Of The Year
“Now And Then” – The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album Of The Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé (WINNER)
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan (WINNER)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia Dernst
“D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro (WINNER)
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen (WINNER)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure
“Loved” — Four Tet
“leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala (WINNER)
“Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von dutch” – Charli xcx (WINNER)
“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BRAT — Charli xcx (WINNER)
Three — Four Tet
Hyperdrama — Justice
TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
Telos — Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) (WINNER)
“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
“Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then” — The Beatles (WINNER)
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day
“Gift Horse” — IDLES
“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” — St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne (WINNER)
“Crown of Horns” — Judas Priest
“Suffocate” — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
“Screaming Suicide” — Metallica
“Cellar Door” — Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) (WINNER)
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
Romance — Fontaines D.C.
Saviors — Green Day
TANGK — IDLES
Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones (WINNER)
No Name — Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant
“Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
“BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon
“Flea” — St. Vincent (WINNER)
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (WINNER)
Best R&B Performance
“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
“Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long (WINNER)
“Saturn” — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius
“Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon
“No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
“Make Me Forget” — Muni Long
“That’s You” — Lucky Daye (WINNER)
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) (WINNER)
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine (WINNER – TIE)
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino
CRASH – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (WINNER – TIE)
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown (WINNER)
VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway
Revenge — Muni Long
Algorithm — Lucky Daye
COMING HOME — Usher
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
“Big Mama” — Latto
“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu (WINNER)
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)
“Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)
“Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)
“Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later — J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii (WINNER)
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba
cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick
Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef
The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas (WINNER)
The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” — The Baylor Project
“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield
“Juno” — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner (WINNER)
“Little Fears” — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy (WINNER)
Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin
Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck (WINNER)
Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band (WINNER)
Golden City — Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Jazz Album
Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito
Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus (WINNER)
COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time And Again — Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
Cuba And Beyond — Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (WINNER)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée
Visions — Norah Jones (WINNER)
Good Together — Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti (WINNER)
Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
Mark — Mark Guiliana
Speak To Me — Julian Lage
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) (WINNER)
Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Country Solo Performance
“16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll
“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) (WINNER)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé (WINNER)
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
“Blame It On Eve” — Shemekia Copeland
“Nothing In Rambling” — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell (WINNER)
“The Ballad Of Sally Anne” — Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
“YA YA” — Beyoncé
“Subtitles” — Madison Cunningham
“Don’t Do Me Good” — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell (WINNER)
“Runaway Train” — Sarah Jarosz
“Empty Trainload Of Sky” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best American Roots Song
“Ahead Of The Game” — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
“All In Good Time” — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)
“All My Friends” — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) (WINNER)
“Blame It On Eve” — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best Americana Album
The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (WINNER)
Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Best Bluegrass Album
I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band
No Fear — Sister Sadie
Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings (WINNER)
Earl Jam — Tony Trischka
Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski
Best Traditional Blues Album
Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside
Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley
Sam’s Place — Little Feat
Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa
Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland
Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
Mileage — Ruthie Foster (WINNER)
The Fury — Antonio Vergara
Best Folk Album
American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
Weird Faith — Madi Diaz
Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker
All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan
Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (WINNER)
Best Regional Roots Music Album
25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J’Wan Boudreaux
Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty
Kuini — Kalani Pe’a (WINNER)
Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters
“Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III
“Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard
“Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Holy Forever (Live)” — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans
“Praise” — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple
“In The Name Of Jesus” — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
“In The Room” — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters (WINNER)
Best Gospel Album
Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III
Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin
Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard
More Than This — CeCe Winans (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Heart Of A Human — DOE (WINNER)
When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship
Child Of God — Forrest Frank
Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake
The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited
The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin
Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
Church — Cory Henry (WINNER)
Loving You — The Nelons
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (WINNER)
ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny
Rayo — J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid
LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente (WINNER)
att. — Young Miko
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar
Pa’ Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk
Autopoiética — Mon Laferte
GRASA — NATHY PELUSO
¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana (WINNER)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Diamantes — Chiquis
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León (WINNER)
ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Best Tropical Latin Album
MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony
Bailar — Sheila E.
Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar (WINNER)
Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera
Best Global Music Performance
“Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab
“A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
“Rise” — Rocky Dawuni
“Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar (WINNER)
“Sunlight To My Soul”— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
“Kashira” — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Best African Music Performance
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Love Me JeJe” – Tems (WINNER)
Best Global Music Album
ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (WINNER)
Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado
Heis — Rema
Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild — Tems
Best Reggae Album
Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Evolution — The Wailers
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer (WINNER)
Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer (WINNER)
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer
“360” — Charli xcx
Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers
“Houdini” — Eminem
Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers
“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer