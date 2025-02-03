Grammy 2025: Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Dominate Music’s Biggest Night

The 67th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles, delivering a night filled with historic wins, emotional speeches, and powerful social messages. The event also paid tribute to the city’s firefighters, who recently battled devastating wildfires.

Beyoncé Finally Wins Album of the Year

After two decades in the music industry, Beyoncé finally secured the Album of the Year award for her groundbreaking album “Cowboy Carter.” With this win, she now holds a record-breaking 35 Grammy Awards, the most in history.

The superstar took the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy, delivering a heartfelt speech while dedicating the award to Linda Martell, a pioneer for Black artists in country music.

- Advertisement -

🗣 “I hope we continue opening doors and moving forward.”

Kendrick Lamar Dominates the Rap Categories

Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his explosive track “Not Like Us”—a diss track aimed at Drake that shook the industry in 2024.

Other Major Wins

🏆 Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

🏆 Best Pop Solo Performance & Best Pop Vocal Album: Sabrina Carpenter

Emotional & Political Statements

🔹 Lady Gaga: A strong message for the trans community – “Trans people are not invisible.”

🔹 Shakira: Dedicated her award to immigrants in the U.S.

🔹 Alicia Keys: Spoke on diversity – “Now is not the time to silence voices of inclusion.”

Unforgettable Live Performances

🔥 The Weeknd – A surprise return to the Grammy stage!

🔥 Chappell Roan – A rock-infused performance of “Pink Pony Club”!

🔥 Charli XCX – An electrifying, high-energy set!

📢 Check out the full list of Grammy 2025 winners and all the biggest moments from the night!

2025 GRAMMY Awards Winners

Record Of The Year

“Now And Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

- Advertisement -

Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé (WINNER)

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia Dernst

“D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro (WINNER)

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen (WINNER)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure

“Loved” — Four Tet

“leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala (WINNER)

“Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von dutch” – Charli xcx (WINNER)

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT — Charli xcx (WINNER)

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA

Telos — Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) (WINNER)

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then” — The Beatles (WINNER)

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day

“Gift Horse” — IDLES

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” — St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne (WINNER)

“Crown of Horns” — Judas Priest

“Suffocate” — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” — Metallica

“Cellar Door” — Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) (WINNER)

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes

Romance — Fontaines D.C.

Saviors — Green Day

TANGK — IDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones (WINNER)

No Name — Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant

“Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon

“Flea” — St. Vincent (WINNER)

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent (WINNER)

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long (WINNER)

“Saturn” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget” — Muni Long

“That’s You” — Lucky Daye (WINNER)

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) (WINNER)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine (WINNER – TIE)

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino

CRASH – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (WINNER – TIE)

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown (WINNER)

VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway

Revenge — Muni Long

Algorithm — Lucky Daye

COMING HOME — Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

“Big Mama” — Latto

“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu (WINNER)

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

“Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)

“Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later — J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii (WINNER)

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas (WINNER)

The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” — The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield

“Juno” — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner (WINNER)

“Little Fears” — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy (WINNER)

Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck (WINNER)

Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band (WINNER)

Golden City — Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus (WINNER)

COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time And Again — Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

Cuba And Beyond — Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello (WINNER)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée

Visions — Norah Jones (WINNER)

Good Together — Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti (WINNER)

Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

Mark — Mark Guiliana

Speak To Me — Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) (WINNER)

Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus (WINNER)

“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) (WINNER)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé (WINNER)

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It On Eve” — Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing In Rambling” — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell (WINNER)

“The Ballad Of Sally Anne” — Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“YA YA” — Beyoncé

“Subtitles” — Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell (WINNER)

“Runaway Train” — Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload Of Sky” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

“Ahead Of The Game” — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All In Good Time” — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends” — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) (WINNER)

“Blame It On Eve” — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell (WINNER)

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band

No Fear — Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings (WINNER)

Earl Jam — Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside

Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley

Sam’s Place — Little Feat

Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

Mileage — Ruthie Foster (WINNER)

The Fury — Antonio Vergara

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith — Madi Diaz

Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (WINNER)

Best Regional Roots Music Album

25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J’Wan Boudreaux

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty

Kuini — Kalani Pe’a (WINNER)

Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters

“Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Holy Forever (Live)” — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans

“Praise” — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple

“In The Name Of Jesus” — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

“In The Room” — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters (WINNER)

Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin

Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard

More Than This — CeCe Winans (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart Of A Human — DOE (WINNER)

When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship

Child Of God — Forrest Frank

Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Church — Cory Henry (WINNER)

Loving You — The Nelons

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira (WINNER)

ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Thank you for this Best Latin Pop Album, I had so much fun with this performance! To be surrounded by so many great artists and friends in one of the best Grammy editions of all time was a dream. Can’t wait to see you in May on my tour #LMYNLWorldTour in the US!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2btgro1nJ0 — Shakira (@shakira) February 3, 2025

Best Música Urbana Album

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny

Rayo — J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente (WINNER)

att. — Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk

Autopoiética — Mon Laferte

GRASA — NATHY PELUSO

¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana (WINNER)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Diamantes — Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León (WINNER)

ÉXODO — Peso Pluma

De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony

Bailar — Sheila E.

Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar (WINNER)

Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” — Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar (WINNER)

“Sunlight To My Soul”— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” – Tems (WINNER)

Best Global Music Album

ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (WINNER)

Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado

Heis — Rema

Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild — Tems

Best Reggae Album

Take It Easy — Collie Buddz

Party With Me — Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Evolution — The Wailers

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer (WINNER)

Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer (WINNER)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer

“360” — Charli xcx

Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” — Eminem

Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers

“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer