Charli XCX Wins First Grammys for Von Dutch and Brat at 2025 Awards

Charli XCX is officially a Grammy winner! At the 2025 Grammy Awards, her electrifying track Von Dutch won Best Dance Pop Recording, while her critically acclaimed album Brat took home Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Despite not attending the Grammy Premiere Ceremony to accept the award, Von Dutch producer Finn Keane stepped up on her behalf, highlighting Charli’s decade-long influence in dance pop. “She has been making this kind of music for, like, 10 years and everybody’s kind of caught up to it and realized what she can do, so thank you very much,” Keane said.

This marks Charli XCX’s first-ever Grammy wins, triumphing over strong contenders like Madison Beer’s Make You Mine, Billie Eilish’s L’Amour De Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit), Ariana Grande’s Yes, And?, and Troye Sivan’s Got Me Started in the dance pop category.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Brat claimed Best Dance/Electronic Album over Four Tet’s Three, Justice’s Hyperdrama, Zedd’s Telos, and Kaytranada’s Timeless, cementing Charli’s dominance in the genre.

Charli entered the night with eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for Brat and Record of the Year for 360. She’s also set to perform during the main ceremony alongside Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter.

With her genre-defining sound finally getting the recognition it deserves, Charli XCX is proving that Brat isn’t just an album—it’s a movement.