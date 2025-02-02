Beyoncé Wins First Country Grammy for II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus

Beyoncé has officially won her first country Grammy! At the 2025 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, her duet II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus was named Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking a historic first for the music icon.

The track, featured on Beyoncé’s genre-blending Cowboy Carter album, triumphed over strong competition, including Cowboys Cry Too (Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan), Break Mine (Brothers Osborne), Bigger Houses (Dan + Shay), and I Had Some Help (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen).

This milestone achievement brings Beyoncé’s career Grammy total to an astounding 33 wins, further cementing her status as one of the most awarded artists of all time. Miley Cyrus also celebrates her third Grammy win, following last year’s victories for Flowers (Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance).

The night is far from over for Beyoncé, who leads the 2025 Grammy nominations with 11 nods—more than any other artist this year. She also holds the title of the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

With Cowboy Carter redefining country music and breaking new ground, Beyoncé’s latest win is a testament to her ability to transcend genres and push boundaries.