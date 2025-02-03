Kendrick Lamar Wins Record of the Year at 2025 Grammys for Not Like Us

The wins keep rolling in for Kendrick Lamar. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, the rap legend took home Record of the Year for Not Like Us, the explosive track that dominated 2024 and marked one of his three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s last year.

The song—widely known as a diss track aimed at Drake—sparked major legal battles, but that didn’t stop the Recording Academy from recognizing its impact. Despite its origins, Lamar made no mention of Drake in his acceptance speech at the Crypto.com Arena. Instead, he expressed gratitude to God, honored his late aunt, and dedicated the award to the city of Los Angeles.

“She’s probably watching it up there, so make sure y’all got your smiles on right now—make her feel right,” Lamar said, reflecting on his aunt’s passing just a day before the ceremony. He also shouted out hip-hop icons Dr. Dre and Swizz Beatz and paid homage to Compton, Watts, Long Beach, and other L.A. communities.

- Advertisement -

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since I was a young pup. I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rode around since high school. Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena—this is a true testament that we can continue to restore this city,” he added.

Lamar faced stiff competition for Record of the Year, going up against Now and Then (The Beatles), Texas Hold ‘Em (Beyoncé), Espresso (Sabrina Carpenter), 360 (Charli XCX), Birds of a Feather (Billie Eilish), Good Luck, Babe! (Chappell Roan), and Fortnight (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone).

With another Grammy win under his belt, Kendrick Lamar continues to cement his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest artists.