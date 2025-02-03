Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year at 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé has officially won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Cowboy Carter, marking a historic first in her legendary career.

With this win, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman this century to take home the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy as a lead artist. The moment was filled with emotion as she embraced her husband, Jay-Z, before stepping onto the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to accept the honor.

“I’d like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe,” Beyoncé began, referencing the brave members of the Los Angeles Fire Department who presented her with the award. “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years.”

She went on to express gratitude to the Recording Academy, her collaborators, songwriters, and producers who contributed to the album. In a touching moment, she dedicated the award to country music pioneer Linda Martell, saying, “I hope we keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

Following Beyoncé’s powerful speech, Jay-Z shared a toast with Taylor Swift, who was also a top contender for the award. Host Trevor Noah acknowledged the significance of the moment, telling the audience, “We’ve finally seen it happen, everyone.”

Beyoncé entered the 2025 Grammys as the most-nominated artist of the night, with an impressive 11 nods. With Cowboy Carter making history, this win further cements her legacy as one of the most influential artists of all time.