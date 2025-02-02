back to top
Justice Wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording at 2025 Grammys for Neverender

The French Duo Secures Their Third Grammy with Their Tame Impala Collaboration

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM
Justice
Justice - Photo by André Chémétoff

Justice has officially taken home the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, held on February 2 in Los Angeles.

The French electronic duo triumphed in a competitive category, beating out Disclosure’s She’s Gone, Dance On, Four Tet’s Loved, Fred Again.. & Baby Keem’s Leavemealone, and Kaytranada’s Witchy featuring Childish Gambino.

This marks the third Grammy win for Justice, solidifying their legacy in the electronic music scene. Neverender, a soaring, disco-infused track featuring Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, became a major dance hit in 2024 and is part of their fourth studio album, Hyperdrama. The album, which dropped in 2024, features collaborations with Miguel, Thundercat, and more.

With this latest win, Justice continues to shape the future of electronic music, blending their signature French touch with fresh, genre-blurring influences.

