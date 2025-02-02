André 3000 to Miss 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

Despite earning multiple Grammy nominations, André 3000 has confirmed he will not be attending the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The OutKast icon’s debut solo album, New Blue Sun, made waves upon its release in November 2023, securing nominations in three major categories: Album of the Year, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Instrumental Composition for I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.

With the ceremony set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 2), André took to Instagram to share the news of his absence, writing:

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to attend the Grammys tomorrow, but some of the ‘New Blue Sun’ musicians, friends, and supporters will be in attendance.”

He also reflected on the album’s creative process, which was deeply rooted in collaboration and artistic freedom, adding:

“Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles with the spirit of openness and creative collaboration. We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing.”

In the highly competitive Album of the Year category, New Blue Sun is up against major releases from Beyoncé (Cowboy Carter), Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard And Soft), Chappell Roan (The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess), Charli XCX (Brat), Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 4), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n’ Sweet), and Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department).

While André 3000 won’t be at the ceremony in person, his presence will certainly be felt through his groundbreaking album and the musicians representing him at the event.