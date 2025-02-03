Beyoncé : Cowboy Carter Tour Cities Revealed

Beyoncé continues to make history, officially announcing her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour just hours after securing her first-ever Album of the Year win at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Cowboy Carter Tour Cities Revealed

Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé unveiled the first nine cities for her upcoming tour, which include:

📍 Los Angeles

📍 Chicago

📍 New York

📍 London

📍 Paris

📍 Houston

📍 Atlanta

📍 Washington, D.C.

📍 Las Vegas

- Advertisement -

While specific tour dates have yet to be confirmed, excitement is already building for what promises to be one of the most iconic concert experiences of 2025.

Beyoncé’s Groundbreaking Grammy Win

Beyoncé’s tour announcement follows her historic win at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where Cowboy Carter earned her Album of the Year—making her the first Black woman in over two decades to take home the prestigious award. She also claimed victories in Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus.

In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé dedicated her win to Linda Martell, a trailblazing Black country artist, and expressed gratitude to songwriters, producers, and fans who helped bring Cowboy Carter to life.

What’s Next for the Cowboy Carter Tour?

With tour dates and ticket sales expected to be announced soon, fans should stay tuned for updates on Beyoncé’s website and social media channels. If the album’s chart-topping success is any indication, Cowboy Carter 2025 is set to be a must-see event.