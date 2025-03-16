Lady Gaga has once again claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200, as her highly anticipated album MAYHEM debuts at No. 1 on the chart dated March 22. The pop icon’s seventh studio album opens with 219,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., making it the biggest debut by a female artist in over six months and the largest week for a woman in 2025.

Of those 219,000 units, MAYHEM saw 136,000 in pure album sales, cementing its position as the top-selling album of the week. The album also racked up 108.05 million on-demand streams, marking Gaga’s biggest streaming week ever and landing at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

This latest achievement adds to Lady Gaga’s legacy of Billboard 200 chart-toppers, joining Chromatica (2020), A Star Is Born (2018), Joanne (2016), Cheek to Cheek (2014), ARTPOP (2013), and Born This Way (2011). MAYHEM is also her 11th top 10-charting album, a streak that began with The Fame, which peaked at No. 2 in 2010 after debuting in 2008.

On this week’s chart, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX moves to No. 2 with 81,000 units, followed by $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake at No. 3. SZA’s SOS remains steady at No. 4, Tate McRae’s So Close To What drops to No. 5, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet lands at No. 6. BLACKPINK’s JENNIE makes her solo debut at No. 7 with Ruby, earning 56,000 units.

With MAYHEM breaking records and dominating the charts, Lady Gaga proves once again why she remains one of the most influential artists in the industry.