Everything You Need to Know About Lady Gaga’s Return to Pop with Her Upcoming Album ‘Mayhem’

Lady Gaga has finally revealed her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Mayhem, set to release on March 7, 2025. The announcement, which thrilled fans worldwide, came via a series of billboards in New York City and an official Instagram post. The record is the long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s Chromatica, which saw Gaga leaning into futuristic pop sounds at the height of the pandemic.

The album will feature 14 tracks, including her hit duet with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile, and the dark-pop anthem Disease, which was accompanied by an eerie, gothic music video in October. Fans won’t have to wait long for more music—Mayhem’s third single will debut during a Grammy Awards commercial break on February 2, 2025.

Described as an emotional journey and a celebration of chaos, Mayhem explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. Gaga has confirmed that the album fully embraces her pop roots, with eclectic influences spanning multiple genres. “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga explained. “It’s like reassembling a shattered mirror—something imperfect but beautiful.”

Gaga’s fiancé, Michael Polansky, played a pivotal role in the creative process, serving as an executive producer alongside Gaga and Andrew Watt. Polansky also co-wrote the track Disease. Other contributors include renowned producers Cirkut and Gesaffelstein.

With Mayhem, Gaga is embracing a bold new era of artistry. Mark your calendars for March 7, 2025, when Little Monsters can finally experience the chaos, beauty, and catharsis of Mayhem.