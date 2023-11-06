Kylie Minogue Unveils ‘Tension’ Remix Album – Listen to ‘Hold On To Now (Extended Mix)’

Kylie Minogue’s new single is “Hold On To Now,” the third track from her acclaimed album “Tension.”

“Tension” is Kylie Minogue’s ninth album to reach #1 in the UK, dominating sales in the first week of release. Among fan favorites, “Hold On To Now” follows the previous successful singles: “Padam Padam” and the title track “Tension.”

It’s been a year of great achievements for Kylie Minogue, as 2023 has seen her perform on American Idol, surprise with a set at Capital’s Summertime Ball, celebrate with an album preview on the opening night of London Fashion Week, headline for BBC Radio 2 in Leicester, and star in a unique show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, as well as opening her pop-up shop in London selling exclusive merchandise to mark the release of the new record.

- Advertisement -

On November 2, Kylie will launch the pre-order for “Extension,” which contains extended versions of all 11 original tracks from “Tension,” available on double fluorescent pink and green splatter vinyl. On November 3, Kylie will kick off her first series of headline shows in Las Vegas at “Voltaire,” the new place to be on the American nightlife scene. Blurring the boundaries between an intimate club atmosphere, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, “Voltaire” will open a new nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront, featuring songs from her new album and past hits.

By the end of the year, Kylie will star in ITV’s “An Audience With” show at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be broadcast in December. Kylie’s illustrious career includes sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams, and eight albums at #1 in the UK. Her awards include three BRIT Awards, two MTV Awards, and a Grammy. Kylie is the only female artist to achieve #1 on the album chart and Top 10 with multiple singles in the UK for five consecutive decades.