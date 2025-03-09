Kraftwerk Launches ‘Multimedia’ World Tour Ahead of Autobahn 50th Anniversary : Video

Kraftwerk has officially launched their highly anticipated Multimedia world tour, kicking off the first leg with electrifying performances across North America. The tour comes as the legendary electronic group prepares to celebrate a major milestone—the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1974 album Autobahn.

The tour’s opening night took place at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on March 6, followed by a performance at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE Outdoors on March 7. Fans were treated to a setlist featuring classics such as Autobahn, Airwaves, Spacelab, Neon Lights, and Radioactivity. For the encore, Kraftwerk delivered fan favorites The Robots and Planet of Visions, captivating audiences with their signature blend of visuals and immersive soundscapes.

Led by founding member Ralf Hütter, Kraftwerk continues to push the boundaries of electronic music and live performance. Their Multimedia tour promises a unique audiovisual experience, combining cutting-edge technology with the band’s iconic sound.

- Advertisement -

With more dates ahead, this tour is a must-see for both longtime fans and new listeners eager to witness electronic music history in the making.