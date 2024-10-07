Kim Deal Releases New Single “A Good Time Pushed” Ahead of Debut Solo Album Nobody Loves You More

Kim Deal has unveiled a brand-new single, “A Good Time Pushed,” from her highly anticipated debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More, set to release on November 23 via 4AD. The track features her Breeders bandmates, Kelley Deal and Jim MacPherson, with the late Steve Albini serving as the engineer.

Filled with reverb and longing, “A Good Time Pushed” highlights Deal’s emotive vocals over ethereal guitar lines, perfectly setting the tone for her upcoming LP. “Part of me wants / To follow you off of this world,” she sings in the opening line, capturing the track’s haunting beauty.

Deal has already shared two singles from Nobody Loves You More: “Crystal Breath,” accompanied by an Alex Da Corte-directed video, and “Coast,” both of which continue to build excitement around her solo debut. This marks Deal’s return to the spotlight, after leaving Pixies in 2013 and focusing on The Breeders, whose last album, All Nerve, was released in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Stream “A Good Time Pushed” now and get ready for Nobody Loves You More, an album sure to captivate fans of indie rock and Kim Deal’s signature sound.